Public Asked To Report Contact With Bat At Creedmore Lake

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Health officials seek anyone who may have touched a bat found during a June 6 event in Red Feather Lakes.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is asking for the public’s help after a bat was discovered near the shore of Creedmore Lake in Red Feather Lakes during a free fishing day event on June 6, 2026.

Community Message

Because the bat was not tested, its rabies status remains unknown. Health officials are seeking information from anyone who may have had direct contact with the bat and want to ensure that potentially exposed individuals receive appropriate medical guidance.

Officials emphasized that simply being present at Creedmore Lake does not constitute exposure. However, anyone who, their children, or their pets had direct contact with the bat should contact the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment at 970-498-6666.

While bats play an important role in the ecosystem, some can carry rabies. The virus is typically transmitted when saliva from an infected animal enters the body through a bite or scratch.

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Rabies cases in humans are rare in the United States, but the disease is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. Health officials note that prompt treatment following exposure can effectively prevent illness before symptoms appear.

The department also reminds residents to avoid feeding or touching wild animals and to keep pets current on rabies vaccinations. Anyone who encounters a sick or injured wild animal should contact NOCO Humane Animal Protection & Control at 970-226-3647 ext. 7.

For current information about rabies in Larimer County, including a map showing locations where rabid animals have been identified, visit the Larimer County rabies information page.

A Note From Publisher Blaine Howerton



Public health alerts like this help keep Northern Colorado families informed and safe. North Forty News works every day to bring you timely local information that impacts your community, from public safety notices to local government, schools, and events.



Become a North Forty News member. Public health alerts like this help keep Northern Colorado families informed and safe. North Forty News works every day to bring you timely local information that impacts your community, from public safety notices to local government, schools, and events.

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment