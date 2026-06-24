Free Entertainment Lineup Announced for 2026 Colorado State Fair

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Strongman shows, sand sculptures, duck races, concerts, and family attractions included with admission

The 2026 Colorado State Fair promises plenty of entertainment at no extra cost, as organizers unveiled a lineup of attractions and performances included with general admission during the fair’s 11-day run from August 28 through September 7 in Pueblo.

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Fair officials say visitors will have access to more than $250,000 in entertainment, ranging from live music and agricultural exhibits to returning favorites such as giant sand sculptures and interactive family activities.

“The state fair is all about creating memories, and we want fairgoers to be able to do that without breaking the bank,” said Andrea Wiesenmeyer, general manager of the Colorado State Fair. “Your general admission tickets unlock more than $250,000 in non-stop entertainment over the 11 days of the fair!”

Among the featured attractions is strongman performer Mighty Mike, who will appear daily on the Pepsi Stage, demonstrating feats of strength, including juggling bowling balls and bending metal. Visitors will also see the return of the fair’s popular giant sand sculpture exhibit, created this year by Team Sandtastic, which will sculpt a 150-ton masterpiece throughout the event.

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New for 2026 is Agri-Golf, presented by 21st Century Equipment, a miniature golf course designed to educate visitors about Colorado agriculture. Each hole highlights a different aspect of the state’s agricultural industry while offering a family-friendly challenge.

Another new attraction, The Great American Duck Race presented by FAMLI, invites fairgoers to interact with racing ducks and cheer for their favorites. Meanwhile, roaming performers from the Stilt Circus and the bubble-filled antics of The Bubbler will entertain guests throughout the grounds.

Families can also explore Ag-Venture Land, a hands-on agricultural learning area designed for children and adults alike.

One of the fair’s biggest value days returns on Wednesday, September 2, with “One Price Wednesday,” presented by Rocky Mountain Steel Mills. For $15, attendees receive fair admission, access to the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo, a carnival wristband, and admission to a free concert by Hairball, a nationally touring rock tribute act known for recreating hits from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

The fair’s free concert schedule will feature performances at the PB&T Bank Pavilion and the American Furniture Warehouse Amphitheater. Acts include Double Wide, Uptown Jam, Lies or Lullabies, The Outlaw Mariachi, Dead Floyd, The Martini Shot, Triple Nickel, and Pueblo country artist Cody Cozz, who will close the series on September 7.

Local talent will also take center stage on the Pepsi Stage, where Pueblo-area dancers, singers, and marching bands from across Colorado will perform throughout the fair.

Food enthusiasts can compete in or watch the Great Colorado Pork Green Chili Showdown on September 5. The cooking competition will award $1,000 and a Big Green Egg prize package to the winner, with additional prizes for second- and third-place finishers. Applications are open through August 5.

Entertainment tickets purchased before August 28 include fair admission. Advance carnival wristbands cost $34, while MegaPasses, valid for all 11 days, are available for $162 before opening day.

The 2026 Colorado State Fair will also serve as part of Colorado’s celebration of the 150th anniversary of statehood and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Events tied to the theme “Setting Colorado’s Table: 150 Years of Agricultural Legacy” are expected to be announced later this year.

For tickets, schedules, and more information, visit the Colorado State Fair website.

A Note From Publisher Blaine Howerton Community events, fairs, and family activities help connect Northern Colorado residents with traditions that span generations. North Forty News is committed to covering the events and celebrations that bring our communities together. Become a North Forty News member.

Source: Colorado State Fair