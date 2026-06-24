Severe Weather Threat Prompts Red Cross Preparedness Reminder

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado Residents Urged to Review Emergency Plans Ahead of Potential Storms

LOVELAND, Colo. — As forecasters warn of a potentially active week of severe weather across parts of Colorado, the American Red Cross of Northern Colorado is encouraging residents to prepare now for possible hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and other hazardous conditions.

Community Message

The reminder follows severe storms that impacted portions of northeastern Colorado on Monday and comes as weather conditions remain favorable for additional storm development across the region.

Red Cross officials say one of the most important steps residents can take is identifying a safe place to shelter before severe weather strikes. Recommended shelter locations include basements, storm cellars, or interior rooms without windows on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

For apartment residents who cannot access a lower level, an enclosed hallway near the building’s center is considered the safest option. People at work or school should follow established severe weather procedures and move quickly to designated shelter areas when instructed.

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The Red Cross also advises avoiding windows and large open spaces such as gymnasiums, cafeterias, and auditoriums during severe weather events. Structures such as sheds, dugouts, storage facilities, highway overpasses, and areas beneath trees do not provide adequate protection from tornadoes, lightning, hail, or high winds.

Mobile homes, manufactured homes, trailers, and recreational vehicles are especially vulnerable during severe storms. Residents living in those structures should identify a nearby sturdy building where they can seek shelter if severe weather develops.

In addition to knowing where to take cover, emergency preparedness experts recommend signing up for local emergency alerts and maintaining multiple ways to receive warnings, including weather radios, local news sources, and mobile apps.

Families should also review and practice emergency plans, establish meeting locations, and prepare emergency kits containing food, water, medications, flashlights, important documents, and backup power sources for phones and medical devices.

The Red Cross encourages residents to learn lifesaving skills such as first aid and CPR before an emergency occurs. Training opportunities are available through the organization year-round.

For more information on severe weather preparedness and emergency planning, visit American Red Cross Colorado and Wyoming Region.

A Note From Publisher Blaine Howerton



Severe weather can develop quickly across Northern Colorado, making timely, local reporting more important than ever. North Forty News works to keep residents informed before, during, and after significant weather events affecting our communities.



Become a North Forty News member. Severe weather can develop quickly across Northern Colorado, making timely, local reporting more important than ever. North Forty News works to keep residents informed before, during, and after significant weather events affecting our communities.

Source: American Red Cross of Northern Colorado