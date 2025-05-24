Pursuit Ends in Crash, Injuries in South Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CIRT Activated Following Law Enforcement Intervention

FORT COLLINS, CO – A late-night vehicle pursuit on May 23 in south Fort Collins ended in a serious crash, prompting the activation of the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). The incident highlights ongoing public safety efforts and interagency collaboration in Northern Colorado.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop near Roma Valley Drive and Napa Valley Drive around 10:48 p.m. when the driver refused to stop. The pursuit continued for several minutes through residential areas before deputies used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) near Boardwalk Drive and Highcastle Drive. The maneuver caused the suspect’s vehicle to lose control and collide with a tree.

Three people inside the vehicle—an adult male driver, an adult male passenger, and an adult female passenger—were injured in the crash. Emergency responders extricated them from the wreckage, and all three were transported to area hospitals. Due to the severity of their injuries, CIRT was activated by standard protocols.

No law enforcement personnel or bystanders were injured.

The Loveland Police Department will lead the investigation, with support from Fort Collins Police Services’ CRASH team (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling). As the investigation progresses, the Loveland Police Department will release additional updates.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office