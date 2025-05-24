The Ranch Receives Grant for EV Charging Stations, Boosting Northern Colorado’s Clean Energy Goals

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New installations part of long-term sustainability plan for Larimer County’s leading event destination

Loveland, CO – The Ranch Events Complex is accelerating its commitment to sustainability by installing four new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, funded through the Charge Ahead Colorado grant program. The initiative, administered by the Colorado Energy Office and the Regional Air Quality Council, is part of a broader effort to support renewable energy adoption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Northern Colorado.

The EV charging pedestals will be located at a central campus and are expected to be operational by Fall 2025. Their addition will provide staff, event attendees, and community members with increased access to clean transportation infrastructure.

“This award reflects our team’s commitment to investing in smart, future-ready infrastructure,” said the Managing Director of The Ranch, Conor McGrath. “As stewards of a vibrant, growing community hub, we are proud to lead by example and integrate environmentally conscious practices that align with our vision for a cleaner, more resilient future.”

A Larger Vision for Green Innovation

The EV installations are part of The Ranch’s evolving sustainability strategy, which also includes goals to:

Promote renewable and low-emission transportation options

Increase energy efficiency campus-wide

Provide equitable access to clean mobility solutions

Foster public awareness of sustainable practices

The Ranch plans to install up to 40 additional EV chargers over the next five years to support the region’s clean energy transition. A newly launched e-bike pilot program for staff also aims to explore alternatives to gas-powered vehicles and boost mobility efficiency across the 316-acre property.

“Sustainability is embedded in every layer of our planning process,” added Chris Brodzinski, General Manager of Operations. “From LED lighting to water-saving fixtures and solar readiness, we’re designing for the future.”

Tied to Master Plan Expansion

The EV infrastructure project aligns with Phase Two of The Ranch’s Master Plan, which features a series of environmentally focused upgrades across its venues. These include solar-ready buildings, waste diversion strategies, and sustainable construction practices.

The initiative also supports broader Larimer County and state climate action goals by aligning with Charge Ahead Colorado’s mission to expand EV access in workplaces, public spaces, and residential areas.

“These charging stations are more than just hardware — they’re a statement of values,” said McGrath. “They represent our promise to current and future generations that The Ranch is a place where innovation, access, and environmental consciousness intersect.”

Learn More

To stay updated on the EV installation or to learn more about The Ranch’s sustainability initiatives, visit: www.treventscomplex.com/sustainability