Rattlesnake Bite at Lory State Park Prompts Airlift for Antivenom Treatment

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority reminds hikers to stay alert and take precautions during fall outings

LORY STATE PARK, Colo. – Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) crews, along with Lory State Park Rangers, Larimer County Rangers, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and UCHealth, responded to a rattlesnake bite incident at Lory State Park this week. The patient was airlifted by a LifeLine helicopter for emergency antivenom treatment.

Rattlesnake encounters remain uncommon in Northern Colorado, but as outdoor recreation continues into the fall, officials are reminding hikers and pet owners to stay vigilant. Hikers are advised to remain on designated trails, watch their step—particularly near rocks and tall grasses—and wear sturdy footwear and long pants. Dogs should always be kept on a leash to prevent accidental encounters.

“If you hear a rattle, stop immediately, locate the snake, and slowly back away,” Poudre Fire Authority advised. “Never attempt to provoke or move a rattlesnake.”

With continued warm days and cooler nights, snakes remain active in sunlit areas of local open spaces. Awareness and preparation can prevent serious injuries during this transitional season.

The patient’s condition has not been released.

For more information about safety and emergency preparedness, visit poudre-fire.org.

Information courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority.