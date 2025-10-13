Sweet Heat at Home: Honey Tabasco Pork Chops

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

When I opened my freezer and saw those thick, marbled pork chops from Passanante’s Home Food Service, I knew dinner was going to be something special. It wasn’t just about cooking—it was about creating a meal that would bring everyone to the table at the same time, phones down and taste buds ready.

After a long day juggling work and kids’ schedules, convenience matters more than ever in our home. But convenience shouldn’t mean compromise—and that’s where Passanante’s changes the game. These aren’t “meal kits” or grocery delivery boxes filled with questionable produce and assembly-line ingredients. Passanante’s delivers individually portioned, restaurant-quality proteins—vacuum-sealed for freshness—straight to your door. The difference is immediately apparent: premium cuts, zero waste, and ready when you are.

This week, I decided to try the Honey Tabasco Pork Chops recipe from their website—a perfect mix of sweet and spicy that looked too good to resist. I whisked together honey, Tabasco sauce, and a touch of garlic for a glaze that clung beautifully to the chops. As they sizzled in my skillet, the kitchen filled with the irresistible aroma of caramelized heat and Southern-style comfort.

While the chops rested, I threw together roasted potatoes and a side salad. The result? A balanced, flavorful meal that looked and tasted like something you’d order at a high-end bistro—but made in less than 30 minutes at home. My son took his first bite and said, “Dad, we should open a restaurant.” I laughed, but deep down, I knew the secret was in the ingredients.

For The Chops:

2 8oz. Pork Chops (desired thickness)

Salt & Pepper

Olive Oil

½ cup broth (chicken or vegetable)

8 oz. Honey

2 oz. Tabasco Sauce

2 Tbsp. Minced garlic

1 Tbsp. Red pepper flakes

1. Heat honey in a saucepan on medium heat.

2. Add tabasco sauce, minced garlic, and red pepper flakes.

3. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 10 minutes

1. Season pork chops with salt & pepper on each side

2. Grill each side for about 6 minutes (for medium), depending on grill temperature

3. Baste the pork chops with the glaze on each side

** Use extra glaze as dipping sauce (yum!)

For The Beans:

4 leeks, washed, trimmed, and finely sliced

A small bunch of fresh thyme leaves

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

Olive oil

1 knob of butter

1 wineglass of white wine

1 lb. good-quality tinned or jarred butter beans, drained and rinsed

Small handful of fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon crème fraîche

Good-quality peppery extra virgin olive oil

1. Sweat the leeks, thyme, and garlic with a splash of olive oil and the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan on a low heat for 20 minutes until they are soft and sweet.

2. Turn up the heat and add the white wine.

3. Let the wine come to a boil, and add the beans and a splash of chicken or vegetable broth so the beans are almost covered.

4. Allow to simmer gently for 5 to 10 minutes until the beans are lovely and creamy.

5. Add the parsley, crème fraîche, and a good glug of the extra virgin olive oil and taste for seasoning

Passanante’s guarantees quality with every delivery. Every cut is USDA-inspected, flash-frozen for freshness, and backed by their promise: if it’s not right, they’ll make it right. That’s a level of accountability you don’t get at the grocery store anymore.

For families like mine—constantly moving, constantly hungry—it’s a blessing to know that restaurant-quality food is sitting right there in the freezer, ready to go. No planning, no last-minute store runs, no wasted food. Just honest, delicious meals made from ingredients you can trust.

If you’ve been thinking about elevating your family’s dinner routine, now’s the time to try it. North Forty News readers get an exclusive $200 off their first order—a fantastic way to experience premium food service at home and even get some free meals out of it.

Learn more, explore recipes like these Honey Tabasco Pork Chops, and claim your discount at northfortynews.com/publishersplate.