Red Cross Calls for October Blood Donors

Fort Collins and Loveland blood drives scheduled as organization works to maintain fall supply

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — The American Red Cross is asking Northern Colorado residents to donate blood this October as the organization works to maintain a reliable supply for hospitals and patients who depend on transfusions.

Blood is needed throughout the year, but the Red Cross says maintaining a stable supply becomes especially important as changing fall weather can disrupt donation schedules and increase the need to move blood products between communities.

Several blood drives are scheduled in Fort Collins and Loveland this month, providing local residents opportunities to donate.

Northern Colorado Blood Drives

Thursday, October 8

Avenida at Centerra

3903 E. 15th St., Loveland

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Saturday, October 10

Antioch Community Church

608 E. Drake Road, Fort Collins

8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Friday, October 16

Kaiser Permanente – Fort Collins

2950 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Additional regional drives are scheduled this month in Haxtun, Yuma, Sterling and Idalia.

The Red Cross says donors of all blood types are needed. A single donation can provide blood products used in the care of patients undergoing surgeries, cancer treatment, emergency care, and treatment for other serious medical conditions.

Donor Incentives Available

People who donate through October 18 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, according to the Red Cross.

Those who donate from October 19 through November 22 can receive up to $20 in gift cards, including a $10 Amazon gift card delivered by email, and 500 Blood Donor Rewards points, which can be redeemed for another $10 e-gift card.

How to Donate

Appointments can be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org, through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Generally, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Some 16-year-olds may donate with parental consent where permitted. Additional height and weight requirements apply to some younger donors.

Donors can also use the Red Cross RapidPass system on the day of their appointment to complete required reading and the health history questionnaire before arriving at the donation site.

The American Red Cross supplies approximately 40% of the nation’s blood while also providing disaster relief, lifesaving training, international humanitarian assistance, and support for military members, veterans, and their families.