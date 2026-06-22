Front Range Community College Earns State Recognition for Student Support

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado designates Front Range Community College as a Comprehensive Campus for Basic Needs

Front Range Community College (FRCC) has earned the Colorado Department of Higher Education’s Comprehensive Campus for Basic Needs designation, recognizing the college’s extensive efforts to help students overcome challenges related to food insecurity, housing instability, mental health, and other essential needs.

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The designation places FRCC among a select group of institutions that have developed comprehensive systems to support students both inside and outside the classroom. The recognition is part of Colorado’s Social Determinants of Student Success initiative, which encourages colleges and universities to address barriers that can prevent students from completing their education.

According to FRCC, a recent Hope Center survey found that 58% of student respondents experienced food insecurity, housing insecurity, or homelessness within the past year. Nationally, the college cited research indicating that 79% of students who leave college before graduating identify financial instability or unmet basic needs as a primary factor.

“Student success is inseparable from student well-being,” said FRCC President Colleen Simpson. “This designation confirms that we are not just providing an education; we are securing the foundational conditions—like food, housing, and mental health—that allow our students to persist, graduate, and lead in their communities.”

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FRCC’s support network includes the WOLF Pantry, which provides groceries at all three campuses, along with emergency financial assistance programs, mental health counseling, childcare support, and case management services that connect students with community resources.

The college also offers clothing closets, career services, work-study opportunities, wellness programs, financial aid assistance, and access to its Community Dental Clinic.

Krishna Pattisapu, FRCC’s associate vice president of PRISM, said the college’s case managers help students navigate challenges that could otherwise interrupt their education.

“Whether it’s through food support from our Wolf Pantry, mental health counseling, childcare subsidies or emergency grants, our case managers make it easy for students to find and access the support they need,” Pattisapu said.

The Comprehensive Campus for Basic Needs designation reflects the state’s growing emphasis on addressing non-academic factors that influence student success, retention, and graduation rates.

Students seeking support services can learn more at FRCC’s student support resources page: https://www.frontrange.edu/student-experience/support-services/index.html.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Stories like this highlight how higher education is evolving to meet students where they are. Understanding the programs and resources available across Northern Colorado helps families, students and employers stay connected to opportunities that strengthen our communities. Become a North Forty News member and help support local journalism that keeps you informed about education and community developments across the region.

Source: Front Range Community College