Animal Friends Alliance Launches Saving Pets Challenge Fundraiser

Pawfect Match campaign aims to raise $217,000 for homeless pets and community programs

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Animal Friends Alliance has launched its annual Saving Pets Challenge, a month-long community fundraiser designed to support homeless animals while helping adoptable cats and dogs find their “Pawfect Match.”

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Running through Aug. 31, the campaign combines fundraising with a playful adoption theme that gives adoptable pets their own dating-style profiles, encouraging potential adopters to “swipe right” and meet their future companions.

The nonprofit has already helped thousands of animals and pet owners across Northern Colorado in 2026. So far this year, Animal Friends Alliance has:

Matched more than 2,100 animals with adoptive families.

Spayed or neutered more than 4,000 animals.

Assisted more than 400 community cats through its Community Cat Program.

Distributed more than 34,000 pounds of pet food to local families experiencing financial hardship.

The organization hopes to raise $217,000 during the campaign to continue funding adoptions, affordable veterinary services, community cat initiatives, pet food assistance, and other programs that help keep pets with their families.

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An anonymous donor has pledged a $20,000 matching gift to launch the fundraiser, doubling the impact of early donations.

Community members can support the campaign by making a direct donation, selecting a staff member’s fundraising page to support friendly fundraising competitions, or creating their own fundraising page to encourage friends, family, and coworkers to contribute.

The Saving Pets Challenge continues through Aug. 31. Donations and additional information are available at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/savingpetschallenge2026/.

“Together, we can help more animals who are looking for love,” Animal Friends Alliance said in announcing the campaign. “Join us this month to make a lasting impact on the lives of animals in Northern Colorado and beyond.”

Animal Friends Alliance is a Fort Collins-based nonprofit dedicated to preventing pet homelessness through adoption services, affordable spay and neuter programs, vaccinations, pet food assistance, community cat programs, and educational outreach.

Source: Animal Friends Alliance

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