Soil Health Strategies Take Root in Berthoud with Free June 17 Demonstration Day

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local farmers, CSU Extension, and industry experts team up to improve yields and sustainability across Northern Colorado



Northern Colorado producers are invited to explore sustainable farming practices as Larimer County CSU Extension and Olander Farms host a free Soil Health Demonstration Day on June 17 in Berthoud. The hands-on event is designed to help landowners, farmers, and ranchers enhance productivity while preserving soil and water resources for future generations.

Healthy soil is the foundation of thriving agriculture, and in Colorado’s challenging climate, it’s more important than ever. Larimer County CSU Extension, in partnership with Olander Farms, Root Shoot Malting, Colorado State University, and several regional agriculture organizations, is offering a unique opportunity for Northern Colorado landowners to see practical, science-backed soil strategies in action.

The Soil Health Demonstration Day will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Olander Farms (1511 E. State Hwy. 56, Berthoud). Admission is free, but registration is required by June 10.

Attendees will tour Olander Farms’ 112-acre property, as well as its 1,500 acres of leased irrigated farmland, gaining insight into diverse tilling methods, intercropping techniques, and cover cropping systems. Additional demonstrations will focus on livestock irrigation and increasing organic matter to support long-term soil fertility.

The event also features expert-led Q&A sessions and opportunities to connect with agricultural organizations such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union. Participants will walk away with practical tools to increase crop yields, reduce soil erosion, and make more informed water use decisions on their land.

Olander Farms—founded by Steve and Todd Olander—is also home to Root Shoot Malting, a local malting company whose whiskey recently earned the title of Best American Single Malt by the London Spirits Competition.

To reserve a spot and learn more about soil health techniques for Colorado’s unique environment, visit larimer.gov/2025-soil-health-demo-day.

Attribution: Source material provided by Larimer County CSU Extension.