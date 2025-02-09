Scammers Target Families of Weld County Jail Inmates with Bail Money Hoax

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, CO – Phone scammers are at it again, this time preying on the families of inmates at the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported receiving multiple calls from concerned relatives who were contacted by scammers demanding bail money under false pretenses.

How the Scam Works

Scammers call family members of inmates, claiming their loved one has been injured or has even died by suicide. They then demand immediate payment for “bail” to resolve the situation. These fraudsters use fear tactics to pressure victims into sending money before they have time to think.

Currently, scammers have been using the phone number (970) 318-7385, but authorities warn they could change numbers or even “spoof” the WCSO jail’s official number to make their calls appear legitimate.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



How to Protect Yourself

If you receive one of these suspicious calls, do not engage—hang up immediately. To verify the status of an inmate, contact WCSO directly:

📞 Non-Emergency Line: (970) 350-9600

📞 WCSO Jail Booking Unit: (970) 400-3910

🚨 For Emergencies: Call 9-1-1

What Law Enforcement Will NEVER Do

WCSO wants the public to know they will never call and demand payment over the phone. If someone asks you for money in any of the following ways, it’s a scam:

Gift cards

Prepaid debit cards

Money transfer apps (Cash App, Zelle, PayPal, Venmo)

(Cash App, Zelle, PayPal, Venmo) Wire transfers (Western Union, bank-to-bank transfers)

(Western Union, bank-to-bank transfers) QR codes or payment kiosks

Stay Vigilant

Scammers are constantly changing their tactics, but their goal remains the same—stealing your money. If you or someone you know has been targeted, report the incident to WCSO to help stop these criminals.

For more local news and updates, visit NorthFortyNews.com.