University of Colorado Boulder Faces Free Speech Lawsuit Over Alleged Censorship of Student in Choral Ensemble

Student Claims University Officials Punished Her for Asking Questions

BOULDER, CO – A University of Colorado Boulder student is suing the school, alleging that its Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance (OIEC) violated her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by penalizing her for expressing personal viewpoints in casual conversations.

Zoe Johnson, a student and active member of the university’s choral ensemble, filed the federal lawsuit with the Dhillon Law Group (dhillonlaw.com), arguing that CU Boulder officials engaged in “unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination.” The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, accuses the university of using vague policies to suppress speech under the guise of nondiscrimination.

Allegations of a “Speech Crackdown”

According to the lawsuit, Johnson was investigated and reprimanded after making comments or asking questions deemed inappropriate by university staff and fellow students. She claims she was targeted for disciplinary action despite the lack of any formal complaints against her.

Among the incidents cited in the complaint:

Johnson was reportedly summoned for questioning after saying, “I don’t care about your identity, I care more about what you have to say as a person,” during a conversation with a fellow student. She was allegedly criticized for her “white privilege” and pressured into ideological compliance.

during a conversation with a fellow student. She was allegedly criticized for her “white privilege” and pressured into ideological compliance. She was investigated after asking why LGBTQ Pride is celebrated in both June and October —a question that was secretly reported to the choir director.

—a question that was secretly reported to the choir director. Another complaint was filed after she inquired about the significance of a fellow student’s headwear, an innocent question she insists was asked in good faith.

Johnson says the repeated scrutiny left her feeling isolated and fearful of participating in open discussions on campus.

Legal Team and Free Speech Advocates Respond

Matthew Sarelson, partner at Dhillon Law Group, is representing Johnson in the lawsuit, arguing that CU Boulder’s policies unfairly punish students for engaging in reasonable dialogue.

“Public universities cannot weaponize vague and subjective policies to silence students with differing viewpoints,” Sarelson said. “Zoe Johnson wasn’t engaged in harassment or discrimination—she was simply asking questions in what is supposed to be an open and intellectual environment.”

The case is also backed by Young America’s Foundation (yaf.org), a national free speech advocacy group, which condemned CU Boulder’s actions.

“The University of Colorado Boulder is engaging in an insidious form of authoritarianism under the guise of inclusivity,” said YAF spokesman Spencer Brown. “Universities should be places where students sharpen their critical thinking skills, not where they are coerced into parroting approved viewpoints out of fear of punishment.”

Seeking Justice for Alleged Violations

The lawsuit names several high-ranking university officials, including:

University President Todd Saliman

Associate Vice Chancellor for OIEC and Title IX Coordinator Llen Pomeroy

Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke

Associate Director of Choral Activities Elizabeth K. Swanson

Johnson is requesting injunctive relief to stop CU Boulder from enforcing policies that restrict free speech. She is also seeking damages for the emotional and academic harm she claims the university’s actions have caused.

“I was just trying to have conversations and understand people’s perspectives,” Johnson said. “Instead of encouraging dialogue, they made me feel like a criminal for simply asking questions.”

As the case unfolds, it raises critical questions about how universities balance inclusivity efforts with students’ constitutional rights.

For more local news on education, free speech, and Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.