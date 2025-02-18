Second-Alarm Structure Fire Near Wellington Contained

WELLINGTON, CO – Fire crews responded swiftly to a second-alarm structure fire on the 5100 block of N County Road 11 late Monday night. The fully engulfed outbuilding, reported by multiple callers at 9:03 p.m., prompted a coordinated attack between Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and Wellington Fire Protection District.

5100 block of N County Rd 11 (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters worked from the exterior to control the flames and successfully knocked down the fire by 9:19 p.m. Thankfully, the blaze did not spread to the nearby home or horse barns.

Crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots before beginning to clear the area. A PFA fire investigator is now working to determine the cause of the fire.

For updates and fire safety tips, visit Poudre Fire Authority