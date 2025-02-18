Loveland Beer Week Returns with Pints, Bites & Free Trolley Ride – February 23 – March 1

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Celebrate Local Breweries with Special Beer Releases, Food Pairings, and Brewery Tours

LOVELAND, CO – February 7, 2025 – Northern Colorado craft beer lovers, mark your calendars—Beer Week is back in Downtown Loveland from Sunday, February 23, through Saturday, March 1, 2025! This weeklong celebration of Loveland’s vibrant brewery scene will feature exclusive beer releases, special events, a Pints & Bites Foodie Walk, and free rides on the BrewHop Trolley to wrap up the festivities.

Downtown Loveland is home to six craft beverage destinations—five breweries and one meadery—all of which will be showcasing their unique flavors throughout the week. From food pairings to punch-card prizes, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Kick Off with Pints & Bites Foodie Walk – February 23

Beer Week starts with the Pints & Bites Foodie Walk, a delicious pairing experience at all six participating locations. Each brewery will offer a specialty bite-sized dish paired with a craft beer of choice. Attendees can select from two ticket options:

✅ Four-ounce pours at each stop

✅ Eight-ounce pours for those who want a little more

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



🔗 Get tickets here: Pints & Bites Foodie Walk

Daily Brewery Spotlights & Punch Card Prizes

Throughout Beer Week, each featured brewery will host special events, giveaways, and exclusive beer releases on their designated day. A Beer Week punch card will be available for pickup at all locations. Visit each brewery, collect punches, and return the completed card to any participating location for a chance to win Beer Week prizes!

Beer Week Brewery Feature Schedule

📍 2/23 – Verboten Brewing | 127 E 5th St, Loveland, CO 80537

📍 2/24 – Sky Bear Brewery and Pub | 272 E 5th St, Loveland, CO 80537

📍 2/25 – Rock Coast Brewery | 414 E 6th St, Loveland, CO 80537

📍 2/26 – Big Thompson Brewery | 114 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538

📍 2/27 – Loveland Aleworks | 118 W 4th St, Loveland, CO 80537

📍 2/28 – Mead Krieger Old Norse Mead | 452 N Washington Ave, Loveland, CO 80537

BrewHop Trolley – Free Rides on March 1

End Beer Week in style with a complimentary brewery tour! On Saturday, March 1, the BrewHop Trolley will provide free rides from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, looping between all six participating locations. Start your journey at Loveland Aleworks and hop between breweries without worrying about driving!

A Growing Tradition in Downtown Loveland

“Each year, Beer Week shines a spotlight on our incredible downtown breweries. It’s become a great tradition that continues to grow,” said Abby Powell, Assistant Director of the Loveland Downtown District. “With exciting new additions like the Pints & Bites Foodie Walk and the BrewHop Trolley, we’re giving everyone an opportunity to experience Loveland’s craft beer scene in a fun and safe way.”

Join the Celebration!

For more details about Loveland Beer Week and the Pints & Bites Foodie Walk, visit:

🔗 downtownloveland.org/beerweek

📢 Follow the Loveland Downtown District for updates:

👉 Facebook: @DowntownLoveland

👉 Instagram: @dtown_loveland

🎉 Cheers to another fantastic Beer Week in Downtown Loveland!