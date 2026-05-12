Greeley Honors Veterans Memorial Day

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A century-old tradition returns to Linn Grove Cemetery with tributes, flags, and community remembrance

Residents across Northern Colorado are invited to gather in Linn Grove Cemetery on Monday, May 25, as the City of Greeley continues its long-standing Memorial Day tradition honoring military service members who gave their lives for the country.

Community Message

The free public ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and is hosted by cemetery staff in partnership with Weld County military organizations. Organizers say the annual gathering has been part of the community for more than 100 years.

The ceremony will feature a twenty-one-gun salute, patriotic music, tributes, dedications, a proclamation, guest speakers, and a benediction. One of the event’s most visible traditions is the Avenue of Flags, where more than 180 donated casket flags line the cemetery grounds in honor of local veterans and their families.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jennifer Jenkins, a caregiver and speaker for the Wounded Warrior Project, who will share her experience supporting a wounded veteran.

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“This ceremony is a meaningful way for our community to come together, reflect, and honor those who gave their lives in service,” said Josh Hurley, manager of Linn Grove Cemetery. “It’s a tradition that continues because of the care and respect our community shows each year.”

Community members can also participate before Memorial Day by helping place American flags on more than 2,000 veterans’ graves throughout the cemetery. Volunteers are welcome between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from May 18 through May 23. Those interested can contact the cemetery office at 970-350-9386.

More information about the ceremony and volunteer opportunities is available through the City of Greeley website at Linn Grove Cemetery Memorial Day Information.

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Source: City of Greeley