Swing for Hope Golf Benefit Supports Families After Child Loss

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community tournament at TPC Colorado helps fund free grief support across Northern Colorado

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Golfers, businesses, and community supporters are invited to tee off for a cause on Monday, Aug. 24, when 3Hopeful Hearts hosts its annual Swing for Hope Golf Benefit at TPC Colorado in Berthoud. The fundraiser helps ensure Northern Colorado families who have lost a child continue to receive free grief support.

Community Message

Founded in 2008, 3Hopeful Hearts is the only nonprofit in Northern Colorado dedicated to supporting families after the death of a child at no cost. The organization now receives an average of 20 family referrals each month, providing peer support groups, remembrance events, and resources designed to help grieving parents, siblings, and loved ones navigate loss.

The tournament begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on the championship course at TPC Colorado. Organizers say the event combines golf, networking, and community engagement while raising critical funding to keep all grief support services free for families.

“This event is about much more than golf,” said Sarah Saltee, executive director of 3Hopeful Hearts. “It’s an opportunity for our community to come together, build meaningful relationships, and ensure that no one has to face grief alone.”

Businesses are also encouraged to participate through sponsorship opportunities, which provide visibility while directly supporting grief services for local families. Current sponsors include Markley Motors, Ent Credit Union, PH Electric, Thrivent, MTNside Builders, and Blue Frog Roofing.

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For registration, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, visit https://3hopefulhearts.com/register or email [email protected].

About 3Hopeful Hearts

3Hopeful Hearts provides grief support to families throughout Northern Colorado following the death of a child. Through peer support, remembrance events, and community connections, the organization creates spaces for healing, remembrance, and hope.

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Source: 3Hopeful Hearts