Colorado Ranks Among Top 10 State Economies in 2025

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Strong tech presence, high startup activity, and income levels fuel Colorado’s economic performance

Northern Colorado – As the nation’s economy continues to evolve in the wake of shifting global markets, Colorado has emerged as one of the strongest economic performers in the United States, according to a new report by WalletHub. The state ranked 10th overall in the personal-finance website’s 2025 evaluation of state economies.

WalletHub’s report, released following California’s leap over Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 28 indicators of economic performance and strength. These indicators ranged from changes in GDP and nonfarm payrolls to startup activity and high-tech employment.

Highlights of Colorado’s Economic Rankings:

9th in Startup Activity

7th in Percentage of Jobs in High-Tech Industries

5th in Annual Median Household Income

22nd in Change in Nonfarm Payrolls

28th in Government Surplus/Deficit per Capita

These rankings highlight Colorado’s resilience and forward momentum, particularly in regions like Northern Colorado, where innovation, entrepreneurship, and quality of life are attracting a growing number of professionals, startups, and tech firms. Communities across Larimer and Weld counties are experiencing steady economic growth, further driven by the state’s substantial median income and tech-friendly environment.

Source: WalletHub