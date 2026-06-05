Summer in Northern Colorado

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s something about June in Northern Colorado that reminds me why so many of us choose to call this place home.

Community Message

The days are longer, community calendars are filling up, and nearly every weekend offers an opportunity to get outside and experience something uniquely local. From farmers markets and festivals to hiking trails and neighborhood events, this season brings our communities together in ways that make Northern Colorado special.

At North Forty News, we’re working hard to keep pace with it all. This week, you’ll find coverage of local government decisions, community events, public safety updates, business news, and stories highlighting the people and organizations making a difference across our region. Whether you’re in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington, Estes Park, Greeley, or one of the many smaller communities we proudly serve, our goal remains the same: to provide reliable local news that helps you stay informed and connected.

One thing I continue to hear from readers is how much they appreciate local journalism that focuses on the positive things happening in our communities while still covering the important issues that affect our daily lives. That’s a balance we work toward every day.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

As always, I encourage you to support the businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations that help make Northern Colorado thrive. Their contributions strengthen the fabric of our region and help create the stories we share each week.

Thank you for reading, sharing our stories, subscribing to the Daily Update, and supporting local journalism. Your engagement allows us to continue serving Northern Colorado with independent community news.

I hope you enjoy this week’s edition and find something that inspires you to explore, participate, and stay connected to the place we all call home.

The edition is available online every week at northfortynews.com/this-week.

With gratitude,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

Start each day connected to Northern Colorado. The North Forty News Daily Update delivers the latest local headlines, community stories, events, and information that matter to our region. Subscribe at NorthFortyNews.com and make local news part of your daily routine.