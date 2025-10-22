Sprinklers Stop Early Morning Fire at Johnstown Apartment Complex

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Quick response from Front Range Fire Rescue and mutual aid partners limits damage at Ledge Rock Apartments

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. – Early this morning, residents at the Ledge Rock Apartments were awakened by fire alarms and the smell of smoke — but thanks to a fast response and an effective sprinkler system, a potential disaster was quickly contained.

At approximately 1:46 a.m., Front Range Fire Rescue (FRFR) responded to reports of a commercial fire alarm at the Ledge Rock Apartments in Johnstown. Upon arrival, firefighters found alarms sounding, residents reporting smoke, and the building’s sprinkler system actively suppressing flames.

A comprehensive fire response was initiated, involving mutual aid from Mountain View Fire Rescue, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, UCHealth EMS, and the Johnstown Police Department. Crews discovered a small fire in a first-floor apartment that the sprinkler system had already controlled. Firefighters quickly extinguished the remaining flames and conducted overhaul and salvage operations to ensure the fire was completely out.

Damage was limited to the affected apartment and a few surrounding units, with minor water damage. No injuries were reported, and residents have since been allowed to return to their homes. Fire crews remained on scene through the morning to assist residents and continue the investigation.

Learn more about Front Range Fire Rescue and local fire safety at frfr.colorado.gov.

Information provided by Front Range Fire Rescue.