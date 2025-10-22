Community Invited to Vote for Wellington’s Fall Flowerpot Contest

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown displays celebrate creativity, local pride, and support small businesses through October 31

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Main Street Wellington is inviting the community to take part in a colorful local tradition: the annual Fall Flowerpot Decorating Contest. Residents can explore downtown to view dozens of creatively decorated flowerpots and cast their votes for the “People’s Choice” winner through Thursday, October 31.

Local businesses, nonprofits, and community groups have decorated more than 30 large flowerpots. Each display brings its own fall flair to downtown Wellington, turning sidewalks into an outdoor art walk that highlights local talent and community pride.

Voting is open to everyone, and participants can view photos of each pot online before selecting their favorites. The flowerpot receiving the most votes will win the People’s Choice Award, which includes a $25 gift card or certificate from a local participating business.

Pot 3 (Photo courtesy Wellington Main Streets)

In addition to the public vote, a judging panel will choose winners for Best Overall Fall Display ($100 prize) and Wellington Pride ($50 prize). Organizers encourage visitors to enjoy the displays in person and support local shops and restaurants while downtown.

“Take a look at the photos—and walk around town to see them in person,” organizers said. “While you’re walking around, pop into businesses and restaurants. Enjoy all Wellington has to offer!”

Voting closes at noon on October 31, with winners announced that afternoon. Final results will be shared on Main Street Wellington’s Facebook page and website the following week.

To view the entries and vote, visit mainstreetwellington.org/vote-fall-flowerpot.html.

Support downtown Wellington and celebrate community creativity—cast your vote by October 31 at mainstreetwellington.org, and stay tuned to NorthFortyNews.com for local updates and winners.

Information courtesy of Main Street Wellington.