Larimer County Promotes Safe Sleep Awareness to Prevent Infant Deaths

Grandparents and Caregivers Encouraged to Follow the ABCs of Safe Sleep During SIDS Awareness Month

October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, and Larimer County health officials are urging families across Northern Colorado to take steps that can save infant lives. While education and awareness have helped reduce sleep-related infant deaths nationwide since 1994, the issue continues to impact local families.

In Larimer County, Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) affects 52 out of every 100,000 live births. Health officials emphasize that these tragedies are often preventable when caregivers follow the most up-to-date, evidence-based recommendations for safe sleep.

The county’s message is simple: remember the ABCs of safe sleep — every nap, every night, for the first year of a baby’s life.

A – Alone: Keep the sleep area clear except for a fitted sheet. Avoid blankets, stuffed animals, pillows, hats, or bumpers.

Keep the sleep area clear except for a fitted sheet. Avoid blankets, stuffed animals, pillows, hats, or bumpers. B – Back: Always place babies on their backs to sleep.

Always place babies on their backs to sleep. C – Crib: Give babies their own firm, flat, and level sleep surface, separate from your bed.

Grandparents and other caregivers play a vital role in following and reinforcing these practices. By ensuring a safe sleep environment and supporting new parents, families can help reduce the risk of SUID and promote healthier beginnings for infants across Northern Colorado.

For more information and local resources, visit larimer.gov/safesleep.

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.