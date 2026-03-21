State Fines Chevron $1.5 Million Over Weld County Well Incident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Unanimous decision follows investigation into 2025 blowout near Galeton, with ongoing cleanup affecting hundreds of nearby properties

State regulators have imposed more than $1.5 million in penalties on Chevron following a 2025 well-control incident in Weld County that triggered a large-scale environmental response and an ongoing remediation effort affecting hundreds of nearby properties.

Community Message

The Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) voted unanimously this week to approve a settlement agreement with Noble Energy, a subsidiary of Chevron, concluding a 10-month enforcement investigation into the April 6, 2025, blowout at the Bishop A07-01 well pad near Galeton.

The incident, caused by a failure of well control barriers, resulted in an uncontrolled release of fluids, including condensate and crude oil. Emergency crews from Weld County, Galeton Fire Protection District, Chevron, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency responded and brought the well under control by April 10.

Following the investigation, ECMC cited the operator for violations of six state rules related to well control, safety, facility operations, pollution, and gas venting. The agency initially calculated penalties totaling $1.705 million. After a negotiated settlement and a standard 10 percent reduction, the final penalty was set at $1,534,500.

Regulators emphasized that the financial penalty represents only one part of the operator’s responsibility. Chevron remains fully accountable for all cleanup and remediation costs associated with the incident, which continue across a broad area of Weld County.

To date, 308 individual land parcels within a 1.5-mile radius of the well have been identified for investigation and cleanup. As of March 2026, 25 parcels have been fully remediated and cleared under state standards. ECMC expects Chevron to submit closure documentation for at least 200 parcels by early summer.

Cleanup efforts are guided by state-approved environmental sampling and remediation plans, including extensive testing of soil, surface water, and groundwater. Within the first two months after the incident, more than 1,000 analytical reports were submitted to regulators, documenting thousands of sample points.

Additional enforcement actions may still occur. Federal investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are conducting a separate review, and Colorado’s Natural Resource Damage Trustees are evaluating potential impacts to public resources. Civil claims from affected residents may also proceed independently.

State officials say the incident underscores the importance of strict oversight in oil and gas operations across Northern Colorado, where energy development and residential communities often intersect.

More information about the enforcement action and remediation process is available through the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission.

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Attribution: Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission