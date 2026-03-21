Stateline Fire Draws Bi-State Air And Ground Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado and Wyoming crews unite as critical fire weather fuels active blaze

Update (8:15 a.m.): The wildfire burning near the Colorado-Wyoming border has been identified as the Stateline Fire. Scanner traffic indicates aerial resources are now assisting crews as agencies from both Colorado and Wyoming continue a coordinated response under critical fire weather conditions.

Community Message

A fast-moving wildfire in northern Larimer County is drawing a large, coordinated response from agencies in both Colorado and Wyoming, underscoring the seriousness of fire conditions across the region.

Emergency crews were dispatched at approximately 5:11 a.m. to 952 North Two Bears Road, northwest of Livermore near the Colorado-Wyoming state line. The fire remains active as responders work to contain it in a rugged, wind-prone area.

At least 14 units from Larimer County are on scene, joined by multiple agencies from Wyoming, including Albany County Fire District No. 1. The cross-state response highlights the strategic importance of mutual aid in border regions where fires can quickly spread beyond jurisdictional lines.

Livermore Fire Protection District is leading operations, with support from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and regional partners. No injuries or structural losses have been confirmed at this time, but crews continue to assess conditions.

The wildfire is burning amid extreme fire danger. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, citing record March heat, humidity as low as 3 percent, and wind gusts up to 35 mph. These conditions significantly increase the potential for rapid and unpredictable fire growth.

Officials are urging residents across Northern Colorado to remain vigilant, avoid any activity that could spark a fire, and be prepared for changing conditions throughout the day.

Motorists near U.S. Highway 287 and surrounding areas should expect emergency activity and avoid the immediate vicinity as firefighters continue suppression efforts.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Source: Livermore Fire Protection District; National Weather Service Denver/Boulder