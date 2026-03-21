The Beetles and the Connection to Larimer County

By Jody Shadduck-McNally | Larimer County Commissioner

Larimer County commissioner warns drought and mountain pine beetles are creating a fast-moving wildfire and water crisis

We should all be very concerned about the current drought and a little bug the size of a grain of rice, which is bringing projections of potential near-100% fatality in some areas in Front Range Forests. On December 15, 2025, I attended a press conference at Elk Meadow Open Space in Jefferson County regarding the major mountain pine beetle (MPB) outbreak. Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order creating a new task force to protect Colorado’s forests and communities, particularly the Front Range ponderosa forests.

Community Message

I was appointed to the Colorado Mountain Pine Beetle Outbreak Task Force, which is co-chaired by the Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director, the State Forester, and the Director of the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and includes broad representation from key sectors.

I understand the common reaction is that this issue is not new. However, the current MPB outbreak is dramatically different from past cycles due to unprecedented scope, speed, and severity, demanding immediate action. This is not a typical event; its urgency is driven by four key factors:

Scale: Infestation exceeds historical levels, rapidly nearing populated areas.

Climate Acceleration: Warmer winters allow beetle survival, and drought weakens tree defenses, creating a “perfect storm.”

Fire Risk (Fuel Load): Massive, simultaneous die-off creates unprecedented dead trees, can influence and intensify fire behavior, threaten transportation and utility infrastructure, and complicate firefighting operations.

Water Impact: Post-fire, severe flooding and erosion will endanger the long-term water supply, as demonstrated by the Cameron Peak fire.

The confluence of extreme drought, warming climate, increased fuel loading, and proximity to major communities is entirely new. We face an ecological and public-safety crisis, not a routine forest-health event. While the previous epidemic (late 1990s–2013) primarily affected 3.4 million acres of lodgepole pines in the high country, climate change now leaves Front Range ponderosa pines vulnerable.

With this past winter being the warmest on record, the crisis will intensify. Hotter, drier climates and year-round wildfire threats have weakened our trees. 2025 aerial surveys by the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado State Forest Service reveal a significant and expanding MPB outbreak in Front Range ponderosa pine forests, with visible kill in corridors like U.S. 285 and I-70. Sustained drought and lack of cold periods create ideal conditions for the spread. Ponderosa forests in Larimer, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Boulder, Jefferson, Park, and Douglas counties are experiencing elevated infestation levels. Increased tree mortality intensifies fire behavior and complicates wildfire suppression operations near densely populated foothills communities.

Throughout my term as Larimer County Commissioner, one of my focuses has been on forest and watershed health and wildfire mitigation. I was appointed and reappointed to the Colorado Forest Health Council, where I chair the legislative committee. I actively engage with Conservation Groups and local watershed coalitions, along with Larimer County’s Office of Emergency Management, which is prioritizing resiliency and mitigation.

Since 1965, Larimer County has experienced more federally-declared disasters than any other county in Colorado. This makes hazard mitigation essential for minimizing risk, which includes protecting lives, preventing property damage, and reducing disruptions to daily life. Furthermore, research consistently shows that hazard mitigation is highly cost-effective; for every dollar invested in mitigation efforts, multiple dollars are saved in avoided future losses. Much urgent work remains.

Thank you for reading, and thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Larimer County Commissioner. Respectfully, it is my honor to work hard on your behalf.

Jody Shadduck-McNally is a Larimer County Commissioner serving all of Larimer County.