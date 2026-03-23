Greeley Fire Welcomes New Trucks With Public Ceremony

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community invited to Fire Station No. 1 open house celebrating new equipment and local safety

GREELEY — Residents will have a chance to connect with local firefighters and see new emergency equipment up close during a special ceremony in Greeley this week.

Community Message

The City of Greeley will host a Push-In Wet-Down ceremony and open house on Tuesday, March 24, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, located at 1155 10th Avenue. The event marks the arrival of two new fire trucks that will support emergency response across the community.

The Push-In Wet-Down tradition dates back to the 1800s, when firefighters returned from calls, unhooked horses, and physically pushed equipment back into the station before cleaning it. Today, the ceremony continues as a symbolic moment of pride, teamwork, and readiness, as new apparatus officially enters service.

For Greeley residents, the event offers more than tradition. It’s an opportunity to meet the firefighters who serve the city, explore the new trucks, and better understand how updated equipment strengthens response times and public safety throughout the region.

As Northern Colorado communities continue to grow, investments in emergency services like these play a key role in keeping neighborhoods safe and prepared.

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Source: City of Greeley