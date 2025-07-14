Stay Bear Aware: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Urges Outdoor Enthusiasts to Prevent Conflicts in Bear Country

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CPW Reports Over 1,500 Bear Activity Incidents in 2025, Urges Precautions for Campers and Hikers Across Northern Colorado

As summer adventure draws more visitors into Colorado’s backcountry, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding residents and visitors alike: if you’re heading into the woods, be bear aware.

Black bears, with a population estimated at 17,000 to 20,000 statewide, are most commonly found in the same wild spaces that people use for hiking, backpacking, and camping—including areas in and around Northern Colorado. Already this year, CPW has received more than 1,560 reports of bear activity across the state, many of which stem from bears seeking human food or trash.

“Properly storing your food, using bear boxes and locking your property can keep you safe and can save a bear’s life,” said Adrian Archuleta, CPW Area 15 Wildlife Manager. “We urge all campers, especially in areas like the Buckhorn Lakes and the northern Front Range, to report bear sightings, keep campsites clean, and avoid creating conditions that attract wildlife.”

Tips for Bear Safety While Camping

Secure all food and trash : Use bear-resistant containers, lock items in vehicles, and never store food in tents.

: Use bear-resistant containers, lock items in vehicles, and never store food in tents. Keep a clean site : Cook and eat at least 100 yards away from your sleeping area.

: Cook and eat at least 100 yards away from your sleeping area. No smelly items in tents : This includes food, scented toiletries, candles, and gum.

: This includes food, scented toiletries, candles, and gum. Lock RVs and cars before sleeping or leaving your site.

What To Do if a Bear Approaches

If a bear enters your campsite, never approach it. Instead, make loud noises—yell, clap, bang pots and pans, or use a whistle or car horn. Ensure the bear has an escape route and discourage it from returning.

Bear Safety on Trails

Stay alert and avoid headphones.

Leash your dog.

Do not feed wildlife.

Avoid berry patches and known feeding areas, especially at dawn and dusk.

Make noise regularly to avoid surprising a bear.

If you encounter a bear at close range, remain calm, speak firmly, and slowly back away. If the bear gets within 40 feet, use bear spray. If a bear attacks, do not play dead—fight back with whatever you have.

As CPW emphasizes, sharing outdoor spaces with wildlife is part of what makes Colorado special. When campers and hikers take the proper precautions, it not only keeps people safe but also keeps bears wild.

For more tips and resources on how to stay safe in bear country, visit cpw.state.co.us/living-bears.

Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife