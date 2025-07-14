Windsor Opens Registration for 2025 Citizen Academy

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Eight-Week Program Offers Residents a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Local Government

WINDSOR, Colo. – Windsor residents are invited to take an active role in learning how their community operates as registration opens for the Town of Windsor’s 2025 Citizen Academy. The free program runs Tuesday evenings from September 2 through November 18, offering a comprehensive look inside town operations through engaging presentations, facility tours, and interactive activities.

Designed to foster civic engagement, the eight-week academy gives participants firsthand access to Windsor departments—from public works to public safety—and insight into how decisions are made at the local level.

“Citizen Academy helps residents connect with the people and processes that keep our town running daily,” said Windsor Town Clerk Karen Frawley. “It’s a great way for anyone interested in local government to learn, engage, and build relationships with their fellow residents and staff.”

Topics Covered in the 2025 Program Include:

Forms of local government and a mock Town Board meeting or trial

Road repair, snow removal, and a tour of wastewater facilities

Traffic planning, Vision Zero, and a hands-on street design exercise

Budgeting and project prioritization with limited resources

Water rights education through interactive simulations

Community growth strategies from the Economic Development team

Police demonstrations, including a K-9 unit and crime scene analysis

Parks and recreation design activities,s and a tour of the museum archive

Participants must be 18 or older and reside in Windsor. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 8, and space is limited to a first-come, first-served basis. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, November 19.

For more details or to apply, visit: windsorgov.com/CitizenAcademy

Source: Town of Windsor