Stolen Jeep Recovered from Sanborn Lake After Years Underwater

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, CO – A long-lost Jeep Patriot has finally resurfaced—literally. On March 5, the Greeley Police Department assisted the Greeley Fire Department Dive Team in recovering a vehicle submerged in Sanborn Lake for several years.

Divers at a stolen SUV recovery in Sanborn Lake (Photo courtesy Greeley Police Department)

Originally reported stolen in 2017, the Jeep was recently spotted through satellite imagery, prompting authorities to investigate. The vehicle was successfully pulled from the water after a coordinated effort with Fortress Towing, the City of Greeley’s Office of Emergency Management, and other partners.

Stolen SUV recovered from Sanborn Lake (Photo courtesy Greeley Police Department)

Despite the cold water conditions, the operation was a success. Divers even encountered some curious marine life that briefly attempted an escape before being safely returned to the lake.

Authorities remind residents that carpooling is encouraged—but not like this.

Stolen SUV recovered from Sanborn Lake (Photo courtesy Greeley Police Department)

The Greeley Police Department expressed gratitude for the teamwork that made the recovery possible. For updates on local law enforcement efforts, visit greeleygov.com.

