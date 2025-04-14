Structure Fire Contained Near Wellington Home Early Saturday Morning

In the early morning hours of April 13, Wellington Fire Protection District crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire near N County Road 17 and W County Road 68. The flames threatened a nearby home but were contained thanks to a rapid response.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., Engine 91, Engine 92, and UCH 223 were dispatched. Engine 92 was first on scene and discovered an outbuilding fully involved in flames. The crew quickly deployed an attack line to halt the fire’s spread, preventing it from reaching the nearby residence. While the home was spared, a propane tank suffered damage in the incident.

Engine 91 soon arrived to assist in extinguishing the fire and performing overhaul. Mutual aid was provided by Poudre Fire Authority (Engine 12, Tender 12, Tender 2, Battalion 1) and a water tender from Nunn. The outbuilding was deemed a total loss.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The fire’s cause remains under investigation by the Wellington Fire Protection District. Thankfully, no injuries were reported—human or animal.

Wellington Fire extends sincere thanks to its partners, including the Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and UCHealth, for their assistance.

To learn more or get involved with local fire safety efforts, visit wfpd.org.