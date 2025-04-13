New Leadership for Homeless Services: Homeward Alliance Tapped to Lead Northern Colorado CoC

In a major step toward enhancing support for individuals experiencing homelessness, the Northern Colorado Continuum of Care (NoCO CoC) has announced that Homeward Alliance will serve as its new Collaborative Applicant and HMIS Lead. The appointment follows a rigorous selection process and represents a pivotal shift in regional efforts to coordinate housing and homelessness services.

The transition aligns with the CoC’s commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration across Larimer and Weld counties. On February 11, 2025, the NoCO CoC Board unanimously selected Homeward Alliance after issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) in late November 2024. A special selection committee, including a representative from the Lived Experience Council, played a vital role in the final decision.

What Does the Collaborative Applicant Do?

The Collaborative Applicant ensures the success of the Continuum by:

Submitting critical HUD funding applications

Managing Coordinated Entry (CAHPS) and hosting case conferences

Overseeing performance, technical assistance, and capacity building

Leading the annual Point-in-Time and Housing Inventory Counts

Communicating with partners, stakeholders, and HUD

A Grateful Farewell to United Way of Weld County

The NoCO CoC Board extended sincere thanks to United Way of Weld County (UWWC) for its leadership over the past five years. Under UWWC’s guidance, Northern Colorado made significant advances in coordinated homelessness response and data-driven service models.

“This transition marks an exciting new chapter in the Continuum’s journey,” said the NoCO CoC Governing Board. “We are incredibly grateful for the groundwork laid by United Way of Weld County and are thrilled to welcome Homeward Alliance as our new lead partner.”

What’s Next?

The transition is underway and will be complete by May 31, 2025. During this period, Homeward Alliance will collaborate with NoCO CoC leadership and community partners to ensure a smooth handoff and continued progress.

Learn more about the Continuum’s mission and updates at HomewardAlliance.org and UnitedWay-Weld.org.