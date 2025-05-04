Suspect Arrested in Fatal Berthoud Shooting; Investigation Ongoing

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

BERTHOUD, Colo. – A suspect has been arrested following a fatal shooting that occurred late Monday night, April 28, in the 500 block of First Street in Berthoud.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting that an adult female had been shot inside her residence. Deputies and a Colorado State Patrol trooper responded to the scene and administered first aid. Tragically, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Several other individuals were present in the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after notifying the next of kin.

Following an investigation that included evidence collection and witness interviews, LCSO investigators identified 20-year-old Ebenezer Worku of Denver as the suspect. He was arrested on May 1 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on a charge of First Degree Murder – Extreme Indifference (F1). The Larimer County Court issued a $1.25 million cash-only bond.

This case remains active, and investigators are seeking additional information. Community members who know the suspect or the incident are encouraged to contact Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at 970-498-5542. Tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org to remain anonymous.

Authorities emphasize that charges are merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This tragic event has deeply impacted the Berthoud community, and LCSO is committed to a thorough and transparent investigation to help bring closure to the victim’s loved ones and ensure public safety.