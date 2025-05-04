Fort Collins Police Investigate Pedestrian Collision at Shields and Swallow

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com



FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police are investigating a serious collision that occurred the evening of May 2, 2025, at the intersection of South Shields Street and West Swallow Road — a busy crossing that sees both high vehicle and pedestrian traffic, particularly as warmer weather draws more residents outdoors.

At approximately 6:11 p.m., police responded to the scene where a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck struck an adult male pedestrian. The man, who was believed to be in the crosswalk at the time, sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team was called in due to the severity of the incident. Investigators are working to determine key factors in the collision, including the color of the traffic and pedestrian signals and which party had the right of way.

“As the weather continues to get warmer, we will see an increase of pedestrians. We ask all drivers and pedestrians to obey traffic control devices and be cognizant of their surroundings, for everyone’s safety,” said Sergeant David Lindsay, who leads the CRASH Team.

This incident has stirred concern among local residents, many of whom rely on pedestrian pathways for commuting, recreation, and daily errands. It serves as a stark reminder to both drivers and pedestrians across Northern Colorado to stay alert at intersections — especially in neighborhoods with high foot traffic and limited visibility.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Officer Scott Maher at (970) 221-6540.