Fort Collins Police Make 114 Arrests, Address Crime Trends in Weekly Snapshot

In the past week, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) responded to 1,670 calls for service and made 114 arrests, reflecting the department’s continued commitment to public safety across the city.

Among the incidents, officers arrested a man for porch piracy after a resident flagged down a patrol unit with a suspect description. The suspect, located shortly afterward at a local business, was booked into Larimer County Jail on theft charges and four active warrants.

In another case, FCPS linked two separate business thefts to the same individual within a 24-hour period. Officers took the repeat offender into custody at the scene of the second incident. He was cited for the thefts and booked on three outstanding warrants.

Additionally, police assisted management at a local trailer park concerned about potential squatting in an abandoned unit. Officers discovered the trailer had been barricaded from the inside, though no one was found during their search. Evidence of unauthorized use was noted, and property managers implemented new security measures until the trailer can be demolished.

As part of their proactive outreach, FCPS encourages neighborhood associations and community groups to invite officers to attend local meetings. These visits allow officers to discuss crime prevention strategies tailored to each neighborhood’s needs. Interested residents can contact the department at [email protected].

“Our community partnerships are essential to effective policing,” said an FCPS spokesperson. “When neighbors report suspicious activity and stay engaged, we can respond quickly and effectively.”