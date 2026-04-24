Suspect Sought In Carter Lake Burglaries

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Larimer County deputies ask residents to stay alert and report sightings
Larimer County authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be connected to a string of recent residential burglaries near Carter Lake.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been linked to multiple incidents over the past several days in neighborhoods around the popular recreation area.
Deputies say the man was last seen wearing a red hat and has a white beard. He was also carrying a large backpack and a white bucket at the time. Law enforcement has not released additional identifying details but urges residents to remain vigilant.
Authorities stress that the individual should not be approached. Anyone who sees a person matching this description is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 970-416-1985. Residents should call 911 immediately if they witness a crime in progress or believe there is an emergency.
With Carter Lake drawing visitors and seasonal activity increasing, officials say community awareness plays a key role in preventing further incidents and keeping neighborhoods safe.
Staying aware of what’s happening across Northern Colorado can help you keep track of situations like this as they develop each day. See them in our Daily Update each morning at 5 am.
Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office