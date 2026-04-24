Suspect Sought In Carter Lake Burglaries

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County deputies ask residents to stay alert and report sightings

Larimer County authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be connected to a string of recent residential burglaries near Carter Lake.

Community Message

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been linked to multiple incidents over the past several days in neighborhoods around the popular recreation area.

Surveillance image released by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office shows a man suspected in recent residential burglaries near Carter Lake. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a red hat, with a white beard, and carrying a large backpack and white bucket. (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies say the man was last seen wearing a red hat and has a white beard. He was also carrying a large backpack and a white bucket at the time. Law enforcement has not released additional identifying details but urges residents to remain vigilant.

Authorities stress that the individual should not be approached. Anyone who sees a person matching this description is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 970-416-1985. Residents should call 911 immediately if they witness a crime in progress or believe there is an emergency.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

With Carter Lake drawing visitors and seasonal activity increasing, officials say community awareness plays a key role in preventing further incidents and keeping neighborhoods safe.

Staying aware of what’s happening across Northern Colorado can help you keep track of situations like this as they develop each day. See them in our Daily Update each morning at 5 am.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office