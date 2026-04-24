Where the Morning Starts

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A season of shifting conditions and shared moments, where awareness and energy shape life across Northern Colorado

There’s a moment just before everything gets moving in Northern Colorado—before traffic builds, before the wind picks up, before the day starts asking things of you. It’s quiet, steady, and easy to miss if you’re not looking for it.

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That’s the moment I think about when I put this together.

Not the loudest story. Not the biggest headline. Just the place where everything begins.

This week, that beginning feels a little sharper.

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Fire season isn’t waiting. You can feel it in the wind, see it in the grass, and hear it in the calls coming in across the region. The stories we’ve covered aren’t isolated—they’re connected. Small fires, quick responses, and conditions that don’t leave much room for mistakes. It’s a reminder that living here means paying attention, even when the sky is clear.

And at the same time, life keeps moving in the other direction, too.

Across Fort Collins, stages are being set, amps are being tested, and FoCoMX is about to turn the city into something different for a couple of days. Music spills into streets, venues fill up, and people move from one place to another just to see what they’ll find next. It’s not about one performance—it’s about the experience of being part of something happening all at once.

That contrast—between awareness and energy—is what stands out to me right now.

It’s easy to think of a newspaper as a collection of stories, but that’s not really what this is. It’s a snapshot of a place in motion. Some parts ask you to slow down and take notice. Others invite you to step out and be part of it.

Both matter.

And both are happening right here, right now.

If you read through this edition, you’ll see it in the details—the way a season shifts, the way a community responds, the way a weekend can take shape across a handful of city blocks.

That’s Northern Colorado.

Not one thing, but all of it, happening together.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link—the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News