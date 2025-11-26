Teen Driver Case Leads to Fatality After High-Speed Crash in Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Suspect now charged with vehicular homicide following woman’s death

A woman critically injured in a high-speed crash earlier this month in Greeley has died, prompting additional charges against a 19-year-old driver accused of running a red light at more than 100 miles per hour.

Greeley Police say the crash occurred just before 5:45 a.m. on November 9 at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 10th Street. According to investigators, Eduardo Parra-Corral, 19, was speeding eastbound on 10th Street when he drove through a red light and collided with a Subaru Impreza driven by a 27-year-old woman.

The victim was transported to North Colorado Medical Center in critical condition and died five days later, on November 14, from her injuries. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release her name.

Parra-Corral, who sustained only minor injuries, was initially arrested on charges including Driving Without a Valid License, Possession or Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, and Vehicular Assault. Police now say he faces an additional charge of vehicular homicide.

A passenger in the Mustang, Omar Perea-Burciaga, 20, was also injured and later arrested on accusations of providing false identifying information and on a previous warrant related to a hit-and-run case.

Greeley Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Ed Kubala at [email protected].

Find more law enforcement updates and local public safety news at NorthFortyNews.com.

Source: Greeley Police Department