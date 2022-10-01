The Loveland Police Department Will Release its Biennial Public Safety Survey 

The Loveland Police Department released its biennial Public Safety Survey on September 10.

Loveland residents are invited to fill out the survey through October 10. The biennial survey is required by accreditation standards. Since 1992, the Loveland Police Department has been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The survey will be administered through The City of Loveland’s online community engagement platform powered by Polco and the National Research Center (NRC). Polco/NRC is endorsed by the National League of Cities and ensures privacy and confidentiality from all survey entries.

Four thousand randomly selected households across the city have received mailed postcards inviting them to complete the survey for statistical relevance as part of the survey process.

The survey will be administered in the following ways:

Statistically significant, random sample survey: Four thousand randomly selected households across the city have received mailed postcards inviting them to complete this survey for statistical relevance as part of the survey process.

Open participation survey: City of Loveland residents and business owners can participate in the survey at any time from September 10 through October 10 by: Go to lovgov.org/LPDSurvey and click the survey link. Participants will be asked to provide their email address and zip code at the end of the survey before they can submit a response. This ensures that Polco/NRC, the survey provider, can confirm the police department is hearing from each person only once and can confirm in residents live inside the city. All email addresses and zip codes will remain anonymous. In-Person: Printed copies of the survey will be available at the following locations. Completed surveys can be submitted to the survey boxes at each location or mailed back to Loveland Police Department at 810 E 10th St. Loveland, Colorado 80537. City Clerk’s Office, City Hall: 300 E 3rd St, Suite 230 (On the counter in the front office) Utility Billing Office, City Hall: 1st floor at 300 E 3rd St (On the counter in front of the reception area) Loveland Public Library: 300 N Adams Ave (Front desk area) Chilson Recreation Center: 700 E 4th St. (Front desk area)



Survey data will be compiled and shared by the end of the year.