Middle Creek Publishing Poetry Fest Blasts Off at Wolverine Farm Publick House 

Write poetry about climate change, a poetry repair workshop, mastering the sestina, and discover the connection between yoga and poetry— these are just some of the unique poetry workshops offered at the Middle Creek Publishing Poetry Fest, a two day festival hosted by Wolverine Farm Publick House on Saturday October 8 and Sunday October 9, a joint effort to strengthen the poetry community of Northern Colorado.

Ten Colorado Middle Creek Publishing poets will give both a poetry writing workshop and a poetry reading. Wolverine and Middle Creek will host a community open mic on Sunday. All poetry readings are free and workshops start at $15.00.

“All ten Middle Creek poets appreciate David Martin’s hard work publishing our poetry and the Middle Creek Poetry Fest is a fundraiser for the press. We all agreed to donate our workshop fees to Middle Creek Publishing to further support the publication of more books of poetry. We want other poets to experience the thrill of having their book of poems published.” says Kathleen Willard, Middle Creek poet and workshop leader. “We are excited to share our passion for poetry, our appreciation for the work of Middle Creek and hope to strengthen the community of poets.”

“As a small, independent press, we seek to grow grassroots, or perhaps mycelial network of artists and readers. We seek to bring the voice of nature and humanity to those who love it and need it. And we hope many poets will join us in celebrating the life of poetry.” Publisher David Martin of Middle Creek says, “I remember how wonderful it felt when my two books of poetry were published by a small press, and I wanted to share that experience with other poets by publishing their books.” Since beginning his one-man passion project, Martin has published over 40 books, and he plans to publish many more.

Writers of all abilities are welcome. To find out more about the Middle Creek Poetry Fest, sign up at https://www.middlecreekpublishing.com/events.