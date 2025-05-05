Three Charged in Weld County Homicide Tied to Larimer County Burning Body

Cross-county investigation leads to arrests following grisly discovery near Stevens Gulch

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER & WELD COUNTIES – A disturbing case that began with the discovery of a burning body in Larimer County has led to formal murder charges against three individuals in Weld County District Court. The cross-county investigation underscores continued collaboration between regional law enforcement agencies in Northern Colorado.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



On April 11, Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Stevens Gulch Picnic Area. Upon arrival, authorities found a body engulfed in flames. The victim was later identified as Gerardo Hernandez-Lucio.

Following a coordinated investigation, officials determined that the murder occurred in Weld County before Hernandez-Lucio’s body was transported and set on fire in neighboring Larimer County.

Three suspects have since been arrested and charged:

Isaac Valdez-Salvador (DOB: 11/27/92)

Faces six felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Tampering with a Deceased Human Body, Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, and Tampering with Evidence.

Next court date: Disposition hearing, July 1 at 3:30 p.m., Division 12.

Faces six felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Tampering with a Deceased Human Body, Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, and Tampering with Evidence. Next court date: Disposition hearing, July 1 at 3:30 p.m., Division 12. Juana Espino (DOB: 3/3/88)

Charged with First-Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Unlawful Purchase of Firearms, and Tampering with Evidence.

Next court date: Status conference, June 20 at 9:00 a.m., Division 12.

Charged with First-Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Unlawful Purchase of Firearms, and Tampering with Evidence. Next court date: Status conference, June 20 at 9:00 a.m., Division 12. Monica Lopez-Silva (DOB: 7/12/97)

Charged as an Accessory to Crime and with Tampering with Evidence.

Next court date: Preliminary hearing, June 20 at 1:00 p.m., Division 12.

The investigation remains active, and law enforcement urges anyone with information to come forward.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ryan Gebhardt can be reached at (970) 498-5586. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at stopcriminals.org or 970-221-6868.

Source: Office of the District Attorney, Nineteenth Judicial