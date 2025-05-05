Fort Collins Civic Assembly Nears Key Decision on Future of Hughes Stadium Site

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins is pioneering a new model of public decision-making as its Civic Assembly continues deliberations this weekend on the future of the former Hughes Stadium site.

The assembly—comprised of 20 residents selected through a democratic lottery to reflect the city’s diversity—is evaluating how best to use the 165-acre parcel of city-owned land. Its process is designed to reflect deep civic engagement, mirroring the structure of a jury rather than a traditional public meeting.

“I can’t wait to see the thoughtful discussions, fresh ideas, and collaborative spirit that will emerge from this innovative process,” said Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



One participant described the experience as a rare opportunity to see democracy in action: “It’s good to be reminded that democracy is still alive and maybe we’re not in as much trouble as we’re being told we are.”

The Civic Assembly convened over two weekends—April 12–13 and May 3–4. In the first session, members heard from various experts and stakeholders. This weekend, the group will complete its deliberations and vote on its final recommendations.

Distinct from public hearings or advisory boards, civic assemblies are structured for in-depth dialogue and consensus-building. Fort Collins City Council has committed to seriously considering the assembly’s recommendations and will hold a public hearing on the results in August 2025.

This assembly puts Fort Collins—and Colorado—at the forefront of democratic innovation. Similar efforts have emerged globally, and The New Yorker profiled a recent assembly on youth homelessness in Bend, Oregon, as a breakthrough in public engagement.

Community members can view the Civic Assembly livestream at fcgov.com/assemblylivestream, and more background is available at fcgov.com/civicassembly.