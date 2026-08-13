Three Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Driver Fails to Yield in Loveland

Father and two children struck in marked crosswalk on U.S. Highway 287; police urge drivers to stay alert as school begins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland father and his two young children suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after they were struck by a pickup truck while legally crossing U.S. Highway 287 in a marked crosswalk, according to the Loveland Police Department.

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The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the intersection of Knobcone Drive and Highway 287 (North Garfield Avenue). Police said a 34-year-old Loveland man driving a 2015 Dodge RAM 1500 was turning left from Knobcone Drive onto southbound Highway 287 when he failed to yield to the pedestrians.

Investigators said the truck had been stopped in the westbound left-turn lane, waiting for eastbound traffic to clear before making the turn. As the driver turned left, the truck struck a 27-year-old father and his two children, who were crossing the highway within the designated crosswalk.

The father and both children were transported to area hospitals. Two of the three victims suffered serious bodily injuries. According to police, the impact knocked the father to the ground, and one of the children became pinned beneath the truck’s front tire. The driver was not injured.

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Loveland Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the collision.

Because of the severity of the crash, the department’s CRASH Team responded to investigate. Highway 287 remained closed for several hours as investigators documented the scene.

“Yesterday, a father and his two young children suffered serious injuries in a crash we believe could have been prevented,” Police Chief Tim Doran said in a statement. “I send my heartfelt prayers to this family as they recover. Our department works relentlessly on traffic enforcement every day because it matters.”

Doran also reminded motorists to exercise extra caution as students return to school.

“Traffic safety requires everyone’s attention, especially with school starting soon,” he said. “Please slow down, put distractions away, and drive carefully. No family should ever endure what was experienced Wednesday.”

The department reported that Loveland has recorded 12 pedestrian-involved crashes in 2026, including three during the past week.

Police thanked Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and several bystanders who stopped to help immediately after the collision.

Source: Loveland Police Department

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