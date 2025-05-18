Honoring Local Heritage: Fort Collins Celebrates Historic Preservation Month

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Friend of Preservation Awards highlight community efforts to protect local history

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As part of Historic Preservation Month, the City of Fort Collins has recognized several outstanding community members for their contributions to preserving the city’s heritage. The 2024 Friend of Preservation Awards, presented by the Fort Collins Historic Preservation Commission on May 4, honor residents who have gone above and beyond to maintain, research, and restore some of Fort Collins’ most historically significant properties.

Award recipients include:

Fred Snyder and Cindy Jarvie – Recognized for their long-term stewardship of the William and Eva Stroud House at 717 W. Olive St., the couple has preserved the home’s historic charm through meticulous maintenance and craftsmanship.

– Recognized for their long-term stewardship of the William and Eva Stroud House at 717 W. Olive St., the couple has preserved the home’s historic charm through meticulous maintenance and craftsmanship. Suzanne LaViolette – Honored for her extensive volunteer research on significant local people and places. Her work has helped the city better understand landmarks such as the Gellar Center, Washington Park, and the legacy of suffragist Sarah Corbin.

– Honored for her extensive volunteer research on significant local people and places. Her work has helped the city better understand landmarks such as the Gellar Center, Washington Park, and the legacy of suffragist Sarah Corbin. Susan and Douglas Naffziger – Celebrated for their rehabilitation of the E.D. Ball House at 600 Mathews St. The couple relocated and elevated the property out of a floodplain while completing a comprehensive restoration of the home and grounds.

– Celebrated for their rehabilitation of the E.D. Ball House at 600 Mathews St. The couple relocated and elevated the property out of a floodplain while completing a comprehensive restoration of the home and grounds. Steve and Missy Levinger – Applauded for their recent full rehabilitation of the historic Scott Apartments at 900 S. College Ave., utilizing state and federal historic tax credits. The Levingers previously restored the Armstrong Hotel in 2003.

“These awards reflect the meaningful role historic property owners play in preserving Fort Collins’ unique character,” said Maren Bzdek, the City’s Historic Preservation Manager. “We are grateful for their dedication in stewarding these important resources.”

First established in 1985, the Friend of Preservation Awards program recognizes individuals and organizations making significant impacts in preserving Fort Collins’ historic narrative. It coincides with National Historic Preservation Month, celebrated each May since 1973 by communities nationwide.

For details on state and federal preservation tax credits, visit historycolorado.org/preservation-tax-credits. To explore upcoming events related to Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month in Colorado, visit historycolorado.org/ahp-events.