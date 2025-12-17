Weld RE-4 Cancels Elementary Classes, Shortens Secondary Day Wednesday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

District adjusts schedules as expected wind event raises wildfire and power safety concerns

The Weld RE-4 School District will operate on an alternate schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 17, as Xcel Energy anticipates activating wildfire-prevention safety settings that could temporarily cut power to Windsor-area campuses. The changes affect all elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the district.

Elementary schools will cancel classes for preschool through 5th grade, and AlphaBEST programming will not operate. Middle schools will release at 11:25 a.m., and high schools at 12:10 p.m., with each school issuing its own modified class schedule. Grab-and-go lunches will be provided; transportation will adjust to the revised bell times; and all after-school activities and events are canceled. Facility rentals for Wednesday are also canceled.

The district said the decision follows notice from Xcel Energy that strong winds, dry conditions, and warm temperatures may create a critical wildfire environment. Power may be shut off as part of the utility’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings.

Find more information at https://www.weldre4.org.

Attribution: Weld RE-4 School District