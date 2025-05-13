Transfort Restores Evening Service, Frequency on Key Routes Across Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Expanded hours and late-night MAX return May 19, improving access to jobs, schools, and community services

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Starting May 19, Transfort, the public transit provider for the City of Fort Collins, will restore evening service and increase frequency across several critical routes, including the late-night return of MAX service. This major service update is expected to significantly enhance mobility for residents across Northern Colorado, particularly those relying on transit to access employment, education, and healthcare.

Key Service Restorations Include:

Route 6 : Full service restored, including evenings—last departure from the CSU Transit Center (CTC) at 9:50 p.m.

: Full service restored, including evenings—last departure from the CSU Transit Center (CTC) at Route 7 : Now offering 30-minute service from 6:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. , and hourly service until 10:15 p.m.

: Now offering 30-minute service from , and hourly service until Route 16 : Evening service resumes—last departure from South Transit Center (STC) at 9:45 p.m.

: Evening service resumes—last departure from South Transit Center (STC) at Route 19 : Full service returns, including 30-minute peak service when PSD and/or CSU is in session.

: Full service returns, including when PSD and/or CSU is in session. MAX Bus Rapid Transit: Full Monday–Saturday service resumes with late-night trips. The last northbound flight from STC was at 11:33 p.m.; the last southbound flight from Downtown Transit Center (DTC) was at midnight.

“These service updates will make it easier for people to reach jobs, education, healthcare, and entertainment,” said Kaley Zeisel, Transit Director. “Transfort plays a vital role in connecting our community and supporting economic health, and we’re proud to bring back this essential service.”

All Transfort services, including MAX, FLEX, HORN, GOLD, and the Foothills Shuttle, remain fare-free to the public. Riders can stay informed by signing up for real-time alerts for their preferred routes at ridetransfort.com/rider-info-rider-alerts.

Learn More

For route maps, schedules, and additional service updates, visit ridetransfort.com or contact customer service at 970-221-6620.

Attribution: City of Fort Collins