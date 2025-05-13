Local Artists to Paint Public Pianos in Fort Collins This Summer

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Pianos About Town seeks upright piano donations to support community art and music initiative

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The beloved Pianos About Town program returns this summer with a fresh lineup of local artists ready to transform ordinary pianos into colorful works of interactive art. The program, which brings spontaneous music and visual creativity to public spaces, has announced eight artist teams selected to paint pianos starting May 14 in Fort Collins’ Old Town Square.

This year’s selected artists include Ben Hatcher, Chloe Cochran, Chyna Mapel, Janet Gilliand, Jess White, Theo Altmaier, Victoria Endsley, RaDean Mynatt (team), and William Richard Greene. Their concept designs are available for public viewing at fcgov.com/artspublic/pianos.

The outdoor painting will occur at the Art in Action tent in Old Town Square, allowing the community to witness the creative process firsthand. The City of Fort Collins Arts leads the program in the Public Places committee.

Highlighting Northern Colorado Artists

Jess White, a mixed-media artist and Fort Collins resident, brings the region’s rivers to life in her design, “An Ode to a Poudre River Grand Slam.” Inspired by the Big Thompson and Poudre rivers, White’s piano features a fly fisher casting into waters filled with trout, symbolizing a rare “Grand Slam” achievement of catching and releasing four trout species in one day. The idea grew out of a coworker’s fishing stories and office banter, showing the inspiration found in everyday conversations.

Flyfishing piano rendering by artist Jess White (Photo courtesy Bohemian Foundation)

Ben Hatcher, an artist and educator new to Fort Collins, is crafting a playful piano piece dedicated to his corgi, Sprinkles, and the joyful energy of corgis throughout the city. With a background in museums and libraries, Hatcher sees the project as a way to connect and give back to his new community.

Corgi piano rendering by Ben Hatcher

(Photo courtesy Bohemian Foundation)

“These pianos are more than art pieces,” said Hatcher. “They’re public invitations for interaction, creativity, and community connection.”

Fort Collins Artist Rebekah Lwanga paints a piano in Old Town Square in 2024 (Photo courtesy Bohemian Foundation)

Call for Piano Donations

Community members are encouraged to donate gently used full-size upright pianos (at least 48 inches tall and in good working order) to keep the program running. If the piano qualifies, the City of Fort Collins will arrange for free professional pickup in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington, or nearby areas.

Interested donors can call Visual Arts Coordinator Liz Good at (970) 416-2646.

A Community Tradition

Pianos About Town began in 2010 through a collaboration among Bohemian Foundation, the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program, and the Downtown Development Authority. Each painted piano becomes a street-level experience of surprise, color, and sound, with over 20 pianos placed around the city during summer and six during winter.

Source: City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program