Truck Carrying Radiological Device Crashes into Poudre River in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

No Public Health Threat Reported Following Hazmat Response by Poudre Fire Authority

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Emergency crews responded to a concerning incident just before 4 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Lemay Avenue. A truck veered off the roadway and into the Poudre River. The situation quickly escalated when firefighters discovered the vehicle was carrying a radiological monitoring device.

Poudre Fire Authority’s Hazmat Team was dispatched to the scene to assess any potential risk. After conducting radiological testing, officials confirmed that the container holding the device was intact and there was no danger to the public.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



A company representative arrived on site to secure and transport the device safely. The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No injuries to the public or first responders were reported.

This incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness and swift response by local agencies in potentially hazardous situations.

Stay informed on community safety incidents and emergency updates at poudre-fire.org

Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.