Two Arrested After Overnight Menacing Incident in Greeley

Couple accused in early-morning gun threat and high-speed police chase in Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. — A series of dangerous encounters on the streets of Greeley early Monday morning led to the arrest of two individuals following a menacing incident involving a firearm and a high-speed police pursuit. The event triggered neighborhood lockdowns and school security measures, reinforcing ongoing public safety concerns in Northern Colorado communities.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on May 19, a Weld County Sheriff’s deputy was followed and tailgated by a blue sedan while driving near 25th Avenue and O Street. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Jose Mejia, reportedly drove aggressively, ignored stop signs, and briefly pulled alongside the deputy’s vehicle in the wrong lane before fleeing the area near the Platte Valley Detention Center.

Minutes later, a couple reported a similar vehicle had followed them, with the driver pointing a handgun at their passenger near 8th Avenue and D Street. As the couple attempted to escape, they heard gunshots, which nearby law enforcement officers also heard.

The suspect vehicle was at a 35th Avenue and 4th Street gas station. When police attempted a stop, the driver fled at high speed, continuing southbound and ultimately pulling into a residential neighborhood with two flattened tires. Mejia fled on foot and entered a nearby townhome, shutting the door behind him.

Authorities issued a reverse 911 alert at 4:25 a.m., urging nearby residents to shelter in place. Schools in the area were also placed under secure status, which was lifted at 10:34 a.m.

By 9:25 a.m., police had taken Mejia into custody on multiple charges, including felony menacing, illegal discharge of a weapon, felony vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, and obstruction of police. His wife, Elena Garza-Mejia, 41, was also arrested for obstruction and failing to leave the premises as directed.

This remains an active investigation. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Elizabeth Finch at (970) 350-9682.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For more updates on law enforcement and community safety in Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.