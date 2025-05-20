Front Range Passenger Rail Unveils 2045 Plan, Seeks Community Feedback

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Virtual open house showcases vision for Fort Collins-to-Pueblo rail service and near-term launch by 2029

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Northern Colorado residents now have a chance to shape the future of transportation along the Front Range. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Front Range Passenger Rail District have released a recommended alternative for the build-out of the Front Range Passenger Rail (FRPR), aiming for full service by 2045 and a “starter” route by 2029.

This milestone announcement is part of the federally required Service Development Plan, a key step in securing long-term passenger rail connectivity between Fort Collins and Pueblo.

A virtual open house is now live at frpropenhouse.com through June 15, 2025. The self-guided experience allows residents to explore the proposed rail system’s service frequencies, travel times, and projected maximum train speeds and submit public comments to help refine the vision.

“This is an opportunity to better understand the recommended alternative and ask questions about the Service Development Plan,” said Chrissy Breit, Interim General Manager of the Front Range Passenger Rail District. “Community input is vital to shaping a transportation solution that reflects the region’s needs and priorities.”

The plan includes running passenger trains primarily along existing freight rail corridors owned by BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad — a strategy that reduces startup costs and accelerates implementation.

FRPR is a joint initiative involving CDOT, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), the Regional Transportation District (RTD), and local and state agencies. When complete, the 180-mile corridor could transform travel along the Front Range, providing a reliable, environmentally friendly alternative to congested highways while spurring regional economic development and job growth.

To explore the project and participate in the open house, visit RideTheFrontRange.com.