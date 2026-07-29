Fourth Street’s Heart Returns as Downtown Loveland Reopens Block 3

Traffic and parking return to the heart of downtown as the Fourth Street revitalization project reaches another major milestone.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Downtown Loveland reached a significant milestone in its ongoing Heart Improvement Plan as Block 3 of the Fourth Street Revitalization Project reopened to vehicle traffic and public parking on July 24.

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Located between Lincoln and Cleveland avenues, the block includes several of downtown’s best-known destinations, including the historic Rialto Theater. The reopening marks the completion of the fourth of five construction blocks in the city’s effort to modernize Fourth Street while preserving its historic character.

“This section of Fourth Street is truly the heart of our downtown,” said Loveland Downtown Development Authority Director Sean Hawkins. “Each section we complete brings new energy, improved accessibility, and a stronger foundation for our businesses while building on the rich history that makes downtown special.”

Construction on Block 3 began in December 2025 and included extensive underground infrastructure improvements to water, stormwater, electric, telecommunications, and natural gas systems. Above ground, crews installed new paver sidewalks, enhanced pedestrian crossings, expanded patio areas and streetscape improvements designed to improve accessibility and support downtown events and businesses.

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City of Loveland Public Works Director Will Jones said the project represents an investment that will benefit future generations.

“On behalf of all the departments involved in this effort, the City is proud to have played an important role in revitalizing this historic block of Fourth Street,” Jones said. “From the infrastructure beneath the surface to the enhancements above it, these upgrades are built to serve our community for the next century.”

Several familiar downtown features will soon return. The historic Fourth Street clock is being professionally restored through funding from the Downtown Development Authority and will be reinstalled near its original location in the coming months. The city’s official Christmas tree is also expected to return to its traditional location in front of the Rialto Theater during the holiday season.

The official grand opening celebration for Block 3 will take place Sept. 12 during the annual Pastels on 5th Street event. City officials have paired each completed block opening with an established downtown event to help attract visitors and support local businesses.

Construction now shifts to the project’s final section, Block 4, between Cleveland Avenue and north Railroad Avenue. Underground utility work has been completed, roadway paving is underway, and crews will begin phased sidewalk reconstruction while maintaining access to businesses. The final block is expected to be completed by late fall 2026, with railroad-area intersections anticipated to reopen before the holidays.

Once the entire Fourth Street project is complete, additional public art will be installed through Loveland’s Art in Public Places program. Nine rotating sculptures from The Art Advocacy Project will return to new sandstone pedestals throughout downtown, while a new corridor-wide public art installation is planned for early 2027. The Rialto Theater will also install a new Fourth Street marquee and return its iconic “Persistence of Vision” bronze sculpture.

The Fourth Street Revitalization Project is the first phase of the Heart Improvement Plan, a long-term initiative first envisioned in 2009 and updated through public input in 2017 to revitalize 19 blocks of historic downtown Loveland. The current project is funded through $12 million in Utility Enterprise Funds and $12.5 million in Certificates of Participation approved by the Loveland City Council. No General Fund dollars are being used for construction.

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Source: City of Loveland